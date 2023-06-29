ONEIDA COUNTY, Wis. (WJFW) - The Wisconsin DNR has extended their air quality alert until noon on Friday. The smell of smoke in the air is lingering across the Northwoods.
"There is certainly a lot of activity is happening in Canada," said Catherine Koehle.
Catherine Koehle is the wildfire prevention specialist for the Wisconsin DNR. She says lighting strikes have caused hundreds of forest fires sending smoke to the U.S.
"The smoke we are seeing around here in the Northwoods are the result of the Canadian Wildfires in Quebac," said Catherine.
Chief Meteorologist Geoff Weller from Newswatch 12 says what we are currently seeing hasn’t happened in some time.
"The air that have been passing through the Midwest and the Great Lakes recently has been some of the worst air that the area has seen in about 20 to 30 years," said Chief Meteorologist Geoff Weller.
"It can be dangerous for some people," said Dr. Karl Larson.
People with asthma, lung disease or young children are the ones who are at most risk. Dr. Karl Larson from the Aspirus Woodruff Clinic says the haze produces tiny smoke particles that people can breathe in.
"That lands on your lungs and it causes irritation for people who have small airways with those with COPD or with Asthma it will actually block up and really affect breathing," said Dr. Larson.
Dr. Larson says limiting your time outside and checking the air quality will make a difference.
"If you’re an asthmatic COPD please take your regularly prescribed inhaler if you start to wheeze use your rescue inhaler also wearing a particle mask can be a big help," he said.
To check the air quality index you can click here