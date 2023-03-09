MANITOWISH WATERS, Wis. (WJFW) - The grand opening for a Northwoods educational space is getting closer. The North Lakeland Discovery Center in Manitowish Waters has a new nature center on the way. While construction of the building itself wrapped up last year, the center will combine education and interaction.
From the artwork drawn to the displays that are being put up, locals have pitched in to bring the project together.
“Of course, it was designed an intended for the community, but it was also funded for and built by the community which is really impressive, and that’s something that we’re really proud of," said spokesperson Samantha Wolter who oversees coordinates development of the property.
Their new nature center did not rely on government funding, already has its structure up.
"One thing we did was design the building so that every element of the construction piece could also be used for education," said Wolter.
Now volunteers like Eric Koster, who is also the chair for the center’s board, are filling the space with exhibits.
“The pieces that we’re doing now are the pieces that will be on display, that will be interactive. We had professional contractors obviously building the building itself and now its this finished work and the little touches," said Koster.
The exhibits include a special canoe, a simulated eagle’s nest, a wildlife display, and natural artwork.
It’ll be educational primarily but its also going to be interactive, so I think that the younger kids coming in here will really have some fun with the various things that will be on display," said Koster.
While majority of the exhibits will be ready come the spring, more is on the way.
“We’ll have majority of the building ready in May, and then as you come back and visit throughout the summer, there will be new things, new developments going on from now until the end of time, so this will be an ever-evolving destination for people to visit," said Wolter.
