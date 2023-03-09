RHINELANDER, Wis (WJFW)- On Thursday, a group called the Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) spoke about what they call a "legal attack on Wisconsin’s Spills Law." They say that if a lawsuit between the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC) and state government continues, the longstanding environmental law could be in jeopardy.
During Thursday's media briefing, Tom Killian, a founding member of Citizens for a Clean Wausau was one of those who spoke on the lawsuit. View the video below to hear what him and representatives from WMC are saying.