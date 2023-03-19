RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW)- Radio station 97.3FM WHDG held their annual Hodag Band Pickoff contest on Sunday at Cabaret Cove in Rhinelander. This year, the day long event featured five different bands.
The bands which performed Sunday were Trainwreck Jukebox, Ember, Matthew James & The Ramble, Jumbo Jimbo, and The Dawg Bones. Ember was named the winner, going on to perform at Hodag County Festival in July.
Hodag County 97.3 WHDG host Mike Michalak spoke with Newswatch 12 during the pickoff about the variety of talent that came out to perform saying "(we've got) a lot of great talent and as you can see this room is jammed."
Michalak says that with how long winter has seemed to stretch on, Sunday's event helped to bring people together through music. "Look at the weather that we've had so far this winter, most of the snow and cold has come in the month of March. It's a great time to get out and just we've got a beautiful sunny day today and I think a lot of it is from the energy here," said Michalak.
The Hodag Country Festival will begin July 6th and run through the 9th.