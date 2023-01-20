EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Since 2012, chamber members get selected for the Business of the Year award. In 2022, the Eagle River Revitalization Program won. "What it does it that it showcases businesses and gives them credit for all of the hard work that they do," said Kim Emerson. City Administrator, Robin Giner noticed all the hard work the program does for Eagle River, so she nominated them for this award. "Karen has gotten a lot of compliments from our city council, they have been just so happy with how she is doing work here, in the city pushing projects forward," said Robin Giner.
Karen Margelosky takes pride in trying to make the city better, a mission that resonates with others. "It is really in appreciation of all of the volunteers that are in our organization," said Karen Margelosky. "We have youth we have veterans, new volunteers, so it's really exciting see them all get honored with the award as well," said Margelosky. While there may be a new plaque in the office, Margelosky says there’s still work to be done in Eagle River. "I love getting feedback from people and our board is very excited to move forward and create our work plans and strategic plans on ways we can revitalize the city," said Karen.
For more information about the Eagle River Revitalization Program you can visit their website.
