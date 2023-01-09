EAGLER RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Braywood in Eagle River is well known around the area for serving people outside in the summer, but they wanted to be known for more. "In the winter we wanted to take advantage of our outside deck," said Molly Ahlborn. Owner Molly Ahlborn decided that the best way to do that is to build an igloo. "So, we thought that the igloos would be a wonderful opportunity for families to come or friends and just enjoy a unique dining or cocktail experience," said Ahlborn. These igloos are not like any other though it has blankets, a heater and beautiful furniture. Darby Coleman says customers have been enjoying the experience so far.
"People have been loving them we have gotten great feedback from everyone that’s come in here. I think people here really just appreciate just having something unique and different to do," said Darby Coleman. Building the igloo took a lot of hard work and finances, however the people at Braywood say its worth it. "Personally, they exceeded my expatiations they have been super fun, I love seeing our customers happy in them and seeing the kids and the grandparents and its good quality time," said Molly. "Everyone kind of puts their phones away and they’re talking to each other and its really great quality time inside the igloo," she added.
For more information on their hours you can visit Braywood Facebook page.
