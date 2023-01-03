PASADENA, Calif. (WJFW) - Following the traditions of the 2023 Roses Parade and Rose Bowl game, it's safe to say we are settling into the New Year. At the college football classic, Tournament of Roses President and Chairman Amy Wainscott, a native of Eagle River, was honored with a dignitary walk onto the field in the pregame ceremony. She handed off the coin to be flipped ahead of kickoff between the Utah Utes and Penn State Nittany Lions.
For Wainscott, stepping on the field was icing on the cake following a big day at the parade.
"Walking on to the Rose Bowl stadium field is an experience like none other, all of those fans and the bands are playing and the fans are cheering and you and you just you just think that here it is. This is this is post collegiate football at its best. The Rose Bowl is the best game in the world," said Wainscott.
Wainscott started and continues working as a volunteer in her new post.
"It's an honor. It's a privilege. I am completely humbled by the fact that my organization trusted me enough to put me in charge of this year that I can represent the 935 Tournament of Roses volunteers and just and just have this amazing year. I'm almost speechless because of the whole thing. But I'm very humbled by the experience," said Wainscott.
Being a Northwoods native, it was a surreal experience participating in this international kickoff to 2023.
"You can't even describe the feeling of that never in a million years what I've expected to be doing this I never I never moved out to California with the intention of even being a part of something so grand as the Tournament of Roses and to do this to represent my city in Wisconsin, the entire Midwest. It's pretty it's a pretty remarkable experience for me," said Wainscott.
Wainscott was the one who handpicked the band of her homeland.
"The whole day it has been a myriad of highlights of course we had the Northwoods marching band that was right behind us in the parade...I'm just I'm so proud of them and I'm so proud of their parents and their and their schools and their communities for supporting them and allowing them to come out to Pasadena," said Wainscott.
Wainscott also presented the Leishman trophy to Penn State following their 35-21 win over Utah at the bowl game.
