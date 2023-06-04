EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Eagle River Chain Of Lakes Association and the United States Power Squadron were doing boat safety inspections this morning in Eagle River. These inspections have been successful in the past bringing dozens of people.
Micheal Queoff a member of the Eagle River Chain Of Lakes Association, says making sure that your boat is checked isn't only beneficial to you but to others as well.
"This time of the year in Eagle River we got a tremendous inflex of vacationers coming up and not everybody knows of the rules of the roads sorta speak and the guys from the power squad are up here today to help educate folks," said Micheal Queoff.
The DNR recommends that everyone wear their life jackets while on the water. Have a fire extinguisher, working boat lights and emergency supplies like a cell phone and a first aid kit.
"It makes me more aware of the pieces the pieces are that are involved in the boat and understanding that, but I think more importantly is that I can tell others what I learned here and that can help them with their boat and water sports stuff like that so I think it’s a win in both cases," said George Katich.
The inspection only takes about 15 minutes.
