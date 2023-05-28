EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the summer. Which means areas in the Northwoods like Eagle River will be seeing an increase in tourism. On Sunday, they celebrated with various activities around the city.
The Farmers' Market kicked off this morning as well as the annual Memorial Day Arts and Crafts show.
The Eagle River Chamber Of Commence takes pride on making sure people can enjoy the area when they come up to visit. Karen Margelosky the executive director of the Eagle Revitalization Program, says these events help businesses out tremendously.
"It’s definitely starting to swell we noticed it in the traffic and the stores are starting to say that they’re starting to fill up so it’s been a great beginning of the season and this weather is just beautiful," said Karen Margelosky.
Downtown Eagle River was filled with 5 blocks full of vendors, live music and food. Businesses also had tables outside with products for people to see what they have to offer.
"It’s great to welcome everyone into our community our locals are great supporters of our local business it's just so important to shop local every business whether it’s downtown or here at the farmers market," said Karen. "You’re feeding a family so people get to know you and get to know the business owners and it’s just why people return so much," she added.
Margelosky hopes that the tourists that visit Eagle River will feel like they're apart of the community..
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com