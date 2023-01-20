EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WJFW) - Business of the year award. This year the Eagle River Revitalization Program won. "What it does it that it showcases businesses and gives them credit for all of the hard work that they do," said Kim Emerson. City Administrator, Robin Giner noticed all the hard work the program does for Eagle River so she nominated them for this award. "Karen has gotten a lot of compliments from our city council they have been so happy with how she is doing work here in the city pushing projects forward," Robin Giner.
Karen Margelosky takes pride in trying to make the city better a mission that resonates with others. "It is really in appreciation of all of the volunteers that are in our organization we have youth we have veterans, new volunteers so it's really exciting see them all get honored with the award as well," said Karen Margelosky. While there may be a new plaque in the office, Margelosky says there’s still work to be done in Eagle River. "I love getting feedback from people and out board is very excited to move forward and create our work plans and strategic plans on ways we can revitalize the city.
