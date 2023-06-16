WOODRUFF, WIS. (WJFW) - The town of Woodruff has a name that carries a lot of weight, the weight of a million pennies. However there is a slight problem. The museum has so many artifacts, but not enough room to show it all.
Pennies don’t mean a lot to most people but for Dr. Kate Museum in the small town of Woodruff, curator Marsha Doud says it means the world.
“The museum showcases the effort it took in 1952 and 1953 to build the area’s first hospital," said Marsha Doud.
With the amount of pictures, books and everything the museum has to offer space is an issue.
“Our walls are full said Marsha. "We have no room to display anything more we have a basement full of wonderful exhibits waiting to come we don’t have the room," she added.
Volunteers are looking to solve that problem by expanding the building. Barb Maines says they have the space to do it but it will take a lot of work.
"Basically, what we are going to do we are going to move out the wall that’s where the wall is and move it out maybe 28 feet, because we are going to add another room to it said Barb Maines.
They also want to make the museum more handicap friendly. If the angel on snowshoes can gather pennies to help create a hospital for the Lakeland area. Marsha and Barb believe that they can also shoot for the stars as well to make the building bigger.
"It takes a village to bring up a museum also everything is for the people and for the community," said Barb.
The 70th Anniversary of the first Million Penny Parade will be taking place in Woodruff on July 15th at 1PM. The original parade helped Dr. Kate fulfill her dream of building a hospital in Woodruff.
The museum is hoping to raise one million pennies, like before and use the money to expand the museum.