RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The record snowfall recorded in some parts of Northern Wisconsin has melted away, and a lot of spring plants are getting a late start and with a week of warm temperatures, low humidity and increased winds this can cause a problem.
98% percent of wildfires are caused by people that means fires can be prevented. "Right now, we are seeing very low relative humidity, warmer temperatures increase winds," said Catherine Koele.
The Wisconsin DNR is currently on high alert across the state especially in Northern Wisconsin.
"In the Northwoods we had snow covered about two weeks ago, so the peak of fire season is right after that snow covered disappears until full green up," said Koele.
So far this year the DNR has responded to nearly 300 wildfires burning more than 3,000 acres. Wildfire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele says the late snow defiantly made an impact.
"The acres are a little bit higher this year due to some larger wildfires due to the southern part of the state, we are down in terms of fire current that’s probably due to late snow that we have in the Northwoods," said Catherine.
Because of these circumstances Koele is asking people avoid burning right now until vegetation fully greens up and if you do choose to burn obtain a proper burn permit. said
"Follow the rules on the that burn permit, because the conditions can change from day to day and we can help you do that by looking at our WisBurn page for the current fire restrictions," said Koele.
If a wildfire does get out of control call 911.
"This allows fire professionals to get on these fires very quickly and attack them fast and that helps minimize fire growth and keeps people safe," she said.