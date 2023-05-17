Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS NORTHERN WISCONSIN THIS AFTERNOON... Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling between 15 and 25 percent, will lead to elevated wildfire potential across northern Wisconsin this afternoon. Fires can start easily in these conditions, so outdoor burning should not be attempted. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/ and click on the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.