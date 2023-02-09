WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - A recent announcement from the Wisconsin DNR has raised some concern for those fishing the waters of Lake Wausau into the Steven’s Point flowage.
The department advises that people limit the amount of fish that they eat from these bodies of water due to higher levels of PFAS found in recent studies. Health risks for consuming excess fish here include higher cholesterol, decreased immunity, and fertility issues for women.
“None of these advisories suggest that you do not eat the fish, it’s just to eat them in moderation," said Wisconsin DNR toxicologist Sean Strom.
When asked about the recent notice, some fishermen like Tom Lecher were aware of it. But, he says it doesn't affect his routine.
“I don’t really eat the fish a lot when I come out here, I mean I come out to catch fish, release them," said Lecher.
“We’ve been monitoring PFAS fairly closely in fish now for the last 5 years and so we know that it is throughout the state. It’s just that there’s certain areas where levels are higher than others," said Strom.
Other fishermen like Jeffrey Erickson had not heard this announcement yet. He says he only eats fish on occasion when asked if it will affect his routine.
“No, not at all, it’s just to get out and have a good time, enjoy the weather, and the sport itself," said Erickson.
The DNR again emphasized the importance of following this data as they monitor the situation closely.
“We’ll continue to monitor fish from different impoundments of the Wisconsin river, and issue new advisories when warranted, and adjust existing advisories if the data suggests that they need to be revised...We still encourage anglers to continue to fish and bring some fish home to eat for dinner, but we simply like them to be aware of these consumption advisories," said Strom.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”