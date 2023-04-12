RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - As the weather warms up and we start to see some ground showing, people may feel inclined to prune their oak trees. It a time of year when the DNR really encourages people to avoid doing so.
Spring cleaning may be common this time of year but for oak trees, the DNR wants people to either not prune them, or paint them if they must be pruned. This avoids infecting their trees without knowing it.
“If it’s got oak wilt fungal spores on it its body, it only takes one beetle to bring that to the tree," said Linda Williams, a forest health specialist with the Wisconsin D.N.R.
The Wisconsin DNR lists mid-April through mid-July as the high-risk period for transmission of a fungal disease.
“They may notice maybe some damage on their oaks from the winter, and they want to prune them, either hold off until mid-July or paint that wound immediately," said Williams.
It doesn’t take much to make a tree susceptible to oak wilt. A beetle can find an open wound within fifteen minutes of a prune.
“It doesn’t take a huge branch, it could be a smaller branch, it could be a scuff on the bark, maybe someone runs into it with their lawn mower, or backs into it with the boat as they’re getting it out, that could be enough to break the bark and create a wound," said Williams.
The beetles that spread oak wilt may be small, but their damage can be much larger, even spreading to surrounding trees.
“When they prune or wound their oak trees, those wounds can attract the beetles that can bring in the fungus, and if the tree is in the red oak group, which are the oaks that have points on their leaves, and a beetle brings the fungus in the spring, that tree will be dead by the end of the year," said Williams.
The native beetles carry the fugus on their bodies.
“They just scrape off the fungal spores on those fresh wounds, they’re coming to feed on the sap. The fungus then goes into the tree, and grows throughout the tree, and chokes off the water system of the tree and kills it completely," said Williams.
While the disease is more common in counties south of Marathon, the D.N.R. wants Northwoods residents to be on the lookout before it becomes an issue here.
“We have some control options, but it costs more to control a pocket than it does to prevent it in the first place by not pruning or wounding it this time of year," said Williams.
Williams added that if you have any questions about the matter, you can contact the D.N.R. office nearest you.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”