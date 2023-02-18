MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - Cyclists took advantage of the beautiful sunshine today and participated in the annual Rip, Zip and Sip in Minocqua. This event is a fat bike race to experience the well groomed Lambo Zip trails. The race consisted of a single-lap 7k race as well as a 21k race for people who wanted a challenge. Race Director, Dan Trapp says due to the amazing weather, it was a perfect opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. "It was interesting we were a little worried at first last week we only had 11 registered. "We had so many people these last couple of days now registered, they probably looked at the weather and that helps and it was like 15 people yesterday and we ended up with 50 riders total," said Dan Trapp.
Some racers like Heidi Lemmer and Angela Clothier said they had a wonderful time being out there. "I think we did great we were going neck and neck the whole time and it was great," said Heidi Lemmer. "She motivated me that's for sure," said Angela Clothier.
All the proceeds made from the event will go towards the trail system and maintenance.
