RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - An international initiative is growing in 2 Northwoods counties. Cycling Without Age has launched a chapter in Vilas and Oneida Counties with the help of the the Wisconsin Bike Federation.
They ran clinics this week in Rhinelander and Eagle River, teaching community members how to ride and operate a trishaw. A trishaw is a three wheeled pedal powered machine with a pilot behind and passenger up front.
Those participating learned how to provide safe rides for local seniors and passengers with special needs. Its intended to get those who cannot ride alone to enjoy the outdoors.
"People love it,, its the best program I've ever been involved in, its the best volunteer opportunity, people ever experience, you get 10 meters out the door and your passengers are smiling, they're talking," said Wisconsin program manager Michelle Bachaus with the Wisconsin Bike Federation.
Vilas and Oneida counties both have two new trishaws for their Aging and Disability Resource Centers. Pilots are usually caregivers, family members, or just people who like to bike.
"When they get back, they're sleeping better, they're eating better. They have stories to tell, like never before, and its really good for their wellness and it helps reduce isolation and loneliness," said Bachaus.
Cycling Without Age started in Copenhagen in 2012 and now has active chapters in 39 countries, including many in America. Wisconsin actually had the first chapter in the country, and has more trishaws and pilots than any other state.
