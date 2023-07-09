RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Hodag Country Festival attracts thousands of people to the area every year, it's not only a fun festival, but it also helps impacts businesses.
CT's Deli is one of the many restaurants in Downtown Rhinelander that has seen an influx of customers. They have been busy since July 4th weekend. Dustin Chronister is one of the owners and he says that even though the workload may be challenging around this time, his team is ready for the challenge.
"We get our staff mentally prepared we let everybody know that it’s coming we prep extra food and we hang on," said Dustin Chronister.
The popular restaurant doesn't try to do anything different for the increase amount of traffic, but Dustin says he is happy to provide great quality food for customers.
"Thankfully we are very blessed with the ability to share some great food," he said. Everybody loves our pull pork, gyros of the spit they love to see that. we are thankful to be able to make some really good food and people seem to love it," said Dustin.
Dustin hopes that when tourists visit Rhinelander, they feel like they're at home.
