WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW)- In 2020, Wisconsin added a constitutional amendment known as Marsy's Law, which protects crime victims with the same rights that the accused do. The law updated the 1993 victims rights amendment which gives victims new rights and strengthened existing ones.
Today, a mapping exercise was held at the Marathon County Public Library to help the criminal justice system enforce the law. Marsy's Law was created in response to the dreadful 1983 stalking and murder case of Marsy Nicholas, a 21 year old college student in California. Now nearly three years after Wisconsin's ratification the mapping exercise helped to spell out to area stakeholders the processes needed to enforce the law to protect victims.
"Conversations like today are so important," said Nela Kalpic, State Director for Marsy's Law for Wisconsin. She continued, "being here with a room full of stakeholders who are a part of that process we are insuring that victims have access to their rights in (the) most meaningful and trauma informed way," said Kalpic.
Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon says that through the mapping exercise, which follows the path of a victim through he criminal justice system, they will better understand what is working and identifying areas where improvement is needed, "to ensure that we are serving victims and recognizing and appreciating victims rights at each point within the process," said Wetzsteon.
The data gathered will go to the Wisconsin DOJ to help provide recommendations. Kalpic says that is a good thing and will go a long way to help victims. "We're very lucky to live in a state that where people really care about victims rights and we are seeing that in counties that we have been able to visit so far and we certainly plan to do more of these in the future," said Kalpic.
This was the third mapping exercise held in the state within the past ten months.