CRANDON, Wis. (WJFW) - Mark Daniels Jr is living the dream. Ever since he was 11, he wanted to be a professional boxer. "I saw a guy named Roy Jones Jr on TV and just how spectacle he was," said Mark Daniels. "He was like a very good showman and I just thought it was awesome and I was like I can do that," he added. To float like a butterfly and sting like a bee, Mark has to train constantly. His trainer Ryan Alloway says Mark always gives 100%.
"I can make these programs and write anything out give it to somebody and they might just go through the motions maybe give it 50 percent," said Ryan Alloway. "When you got somebody like Mark who takes every exercise every rep serious and gives it his all and that’s how you get the end result," he added. You also need to have a strong mentality to be in the ring, Mark believes overcoming fear is the key “All the training that I did in camp, I wasn’t jittery I didn’t hope to win I almost expected to win, because of how hard I worked," said Mark.
With the confidence to go out there and be very the best the hope is to inspire younger generations to do the same. "I just hope to be that little light that people have faith in, something to wake up everyday and be like if that guy can do it I can too," he said.
Mark recently won the the Wisconsin Middleweight Championship in his last fight. He hopes to continue his success this Saturday in Green Bay.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com