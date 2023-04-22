ARGONNE,Wis. (WJFW) - The Crandon Girls Soccer team was in the town of Argone today however it wasn't for a soccer match. They were hosting a event called "Thrifting Extravaganza". People had the opportunity to find unique items of course, but there was also bake goods and dun activities for the kids. Head Coach, Brett Schallhorn says the turnout this weekend has been amazing. "I love it, its great and the community has been great coming out and supporting and the donations they have been giving these last two days, so they have been really supportive and its great," said Brett Schallhorn. "Seeing how much they want the soccer team to succeed and want the girls to do well its been great," said Brett.
All the proceeds made from todays event will go towards the soccer team.
