TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - Riding a bike is sometimes a difficult if you're a beginner. On Saturday, Kinship of Tomahawk hosted a bike rodeo to help kids in the community learn how to do it the right way.
This event was created due to the amount of dangers parents seen in town while kids were riding bikes. There were 8 different stations teaching lessons such as stopping at a stop sign and using hand signals while turning. Leslie Hilgendorf a volunteer says safety is important.
"To me it’s 110% percent to stay safe on your bike," said Leslie Hilgendorf. "I want to make sure kids are not only safe, but also adults when driving around them to be paying attention and watching for the kids," she added.
Once the course was completed children went home with a certificate and a gift bag.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com