WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - The annual Chalk fest Wausau event will be taking place in Marathon County on June 24th and 25th. Artists from all over the state will come together to decorate 400 block. Participants for ChalkFest Wausau must be 12 years of age and older. Those 11 and under are encouraged to be a part of a group space or to join in the Children’s ChalkFest.
It cost 22 dollars, and artists will receive 48 pastels and an assigned space on the block. The event will start at 8AM on Saturday. For more information you can click here.
