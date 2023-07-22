WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WJFW) - Over the span of the weekend, thousands gather in Wisconsin Rapids for the 57th annual Wisconsin State Waterski Show Championships. Clubs perform shows that they’ve been rehearsing to the audience.
On Saturday, only one team from the Northwoods took the water at Red Sands Beach on Lake Wazeecha. As a result of winning last year’s division three competition, the Conover Chainskimmers moved up to division two where they competed today. Many members of the team will tell you that what they lack in numbers they make up for in quality.
“We had I think around like close to 20 skiing members and in d2 they have usually almost double, triple the size of our team so I am really proud of how we went out there and skied today," said Anatasia Cokinos.
“We are small, but I think that we hold our own. Our team has great individual talent. Our swivels, our jumpers, just everyone is great individually as well," said Anelise Hubbard.
“We have everything more condensed, so everybody kind of has to rise to the top of an event. I think it makes our skiers really good, really solid skiers, and then eventually the big teams try to steal them," said Jeff Shenk.
“No matter how good you are at something, out here it really puts you in the moment. You really got to focus because little mistakes can happen. This is a bigger course; more fatigue plays into this," said Shenk.
“The difference to at this course is that we’re performing in front of other show skiers, so when something goes terribly wrong, they can all understand it. At the same token, you better bring something good to wow them because they’ve seen everything that you’re doing ten times over in this weekend and so you try to get original and creative," said Shenk.
“I’m just really proud of our team, we went out there and skied the best show we could have and I think everyone had a really good time and we’re excited to represent Conover and the Northwoods," said Cokinos.
After the scores are tallied, the best of the best will go on to nationals next month.
Submit story ideas to “mweaver@wjfw.com”