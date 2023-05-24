MOSINEE, Wis. (WJFW) - According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, there are just shy of 400 fatalities and 1200 accidents per year on flights. While crashes that happen are rare, the FAA requires commercial airports to help train emergency responders to be ready. That's why the Central Wisconsin airport personnel worked with 4 area fire departments to train on a real life simulation.
CWA welcomed area responders to train them on how to respond to an emergency here on the runway if a plane were to crash.
“Today is what I refer to as controlled chaos," said ARFF Specialist owner Louis Kurtz who provides prop planes for exercises like this nationwide.
“We did an interior search of the plane, we put out some fires on the plane, we removed the victims from the plane," said Mosinee Fire Department chief Adam Grahn.
“It’s mobile, its able to be set up and taken down, its able to provide a realistic scenario as if the plane were to crash, we could customize to wherever each airports needs, wants and desires," said Kurtz.
“In an incident where jet fuel is involved, and you have a hot fire, it can burn through a fuel solage in as little as three minutes, we have staff on 24/7, and we’re highly trained to put that out, so having our facility, our air traffic control tower, our airport rescue and firefighting department and a medevac hanger like Aspirus, it makes us a great asset to the region," said CWA airport director Brian Grefe.
“If the event were to arise, we hopefully are somewhat prepared for this and doing these exercises, it gets us working with our neighboring departments a little bit, just gets things where we need to be, all on the same page for a big incident like this," said Grahn.
Grefe added that although the exercises were slowed down, they still responded to the scene in barely over a minute. All the groups participating said that today’s demonstration as a great success and although they hope that situations don’t happen like this, they’ll be ready should they ever come.
