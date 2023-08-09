ST. GERMAIN, Wis. (WJFW) - An ice cream shop in St Germain is looking to make it's new summer tradition a mainstay. Cathy's Classic Car Cruise Nights welcomes locals to see rare vehicles still on the road.
It's become quite a hit for car owners and customers alike. In it's second season the outing pulls together keepsakes from across decades into Cathy's lot.
“There’s a lot of history to this and a lot of nostalgia," said 1968 GTO convertible owner Wally Obermann.
A summer pastime is in It’s second season at Cathy’s Ice Cream and Candy Shoppe in St. Germain.
“These owners are picky and so they’re to the nines, they’re quality cars," said Cathy's owner Don Elfstrom.
“This car is one of 200 that was built. It’s got all original parts, all numbers matching, an original factory top," said Obermann.
One-of-a-kind cars pull up along highway 70 for classic car cruise nights.
“The first day we had just myself. I showed up myself with an empty parking lot, the next week we had three, the next week we had ten, and then we were starting to get 25-30 cars ever since," said Olstrom.
Several man hours go into these vintage items for which many owners have developed a bond.
“It is a very labor intense vehicle. Before you take it out, you always have to do a pre-flight check. I go over the wheels to make sure that they are tight. Of course, air pressure, these are tube tires so you have to go with that often. Make sure you have the proper fuel mix, otherwise you could cease the engine and then I say a lot of prayers," said 1970 Velorex owner Karel Mara.
Whether the commute is just down the road or from far away, many owners say it’s worth it to share their keepsakes with ice cream eaters.
“There’s not a lot of these cars left anymore and the younger people don’t even know what some of these cars are so we’re trying to get people interested in preserving the classic muscle cars," said Obermann.
Some of the owner's added that their favorite part is answering questions from people of all ages.
The shows run Tuesday's from 5-8 p.m. and will go through mid September.
