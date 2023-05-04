RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Its a common question for kids..."what do you want to be when you grow up?" Some elementary students in Rhinelander got a head start on answering that question today.
Since 2011 the Rhinelander partner's in education program takes kids out of the classroom to learn about careers on wheels. This year, 60 students from Nativity Catholic school partook in the event. The students spoke with industry professionals to learn about their jobs.
"I hope it enlightens them on a career path which they want to choose, and a goal to work for," said firefighter paramedic Nick Heise with RFD.
"For them to share their knowledge with the kids and for the kids to even get one nugget of something they might be interested in is well worth the 2 hours that we're here," said Lloyd Guathier chief of Rhinelander police department and an organizer for the event.
Students attending were from 4th and 5th grade. When asked, the students said it was good to get out of the classroom.
"Yes, it's so fun. because you get to check out people's careers and how cool it is for them to be working and to keep our county safe," said one student who attended the event.
Careers ranged from law enforcement to flower delivery. Careers on Wheels alternates each year between the public and private Rhinelander schools.
