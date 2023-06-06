NORTHWOODS, Wis. (WJFW) - Since 1953, Camp Jorn has provided the opportunity for families to send kids to camp. It started as an overnight residency program and expanded to include a day camp option for the last two decades.
For the 70th anniversary of the camp, the club has a new space for two of its programs. A pavilion to welcome day campers and a health center for kids at camp.
“I just can’t wait to have it going, and have the summer get rolling," said operations director Joe Raasch.
Camp Jorn is gearing up for the season, but with the addition of two key buildings on site.
“That old cabin that we have, we’ve used it for so long, its run down, its definitely at a point where we need to repurpose it and do something different and so this is really showing the expansion that we’re going through," said Raasch.
A new health center will treat camp kids dealing with illness.
“Anytime a camper gets sick, or isn’t feeling their best, they head over here and get the treatment that they need," said Raasch.
Two nurses will be on site for each resident camp session.
“It takes a lot of weight off of the few nurse’s staff that we’ve been able to have and the past and really just making sure the kids are staying healthy and that we’re able to keep doing all of the fun things that we do," said Raasch.
In addition, a new pavilion for day camp kids is also nearing completion.
“When day camp’s getting ready for their session and for their day, they come here first, get checked in, and then they start their day at camp," said Raasch.
“We’re giving day camp its own space for the first time. Camp Jorn is existed as a resident camp basically solely for the majority of its history and so with this building being built, we’re giving day camp its own space," said Raasch.
Both buildings are expected to open in time for campers this summer.
“With the new health center, and the new pavilion, we’re looking at Camp Jorn getting bigger, getting stronger and modernizing a little bit.” “This is going to be a huge exciting thing to show our campers and our staff when they get here," said Raasch.
