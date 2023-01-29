RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Camp 10 a place where many people go to ski or snowboard down the beautiful slopes, however in the last year operations around the area have not been the same. The ski resort is currently under staffed at the moment which makes day to day tasks extremely difficult. To operate the resort successfully at least 12 employees are needed. Right now they currently only have seven. Camp 10's President Gren Rudd, says because of this situation, him and his team is unable to provide the best experiences for families.
"What we are doing is that we are trying to provide an excellent fun family experience," said Gren Rudd the president. "To do that you have to have a good team and you have to have a big enough team and that’s what we try to do. Wages are currently 30% higher from last year. Rudd says lots of cross training is what the ski resort now needs to do to overcome the staffing challenges. "It's like we do a lot of cross training so almost all of our employees can step into a different position, but you can only go so far with that though because some of our jobs have age restrictions," said Rudd.
Half of the staff currently working there were hired on the spot. You can visit Camp 10 Ski Area for more information.
