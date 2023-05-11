RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - In 1955, two brothers founded Blane's Farm and Fleet. Today, the company serves 4 midwestern states with 45 locations. That includes the recent opening of the doors at their Rhinelander store.
The store began a three day celebration of its grand opening. CEO Jane Blain Gilbertson was happy to see all of the hard work pay off.
"There's so many people a part of the planning, to actually see it happen and then to see the community welcome us in the way that they have is beyond our wildest dreams, honestly, this has been so well received," said CEO Jane Blain Gilbertson.
While the store is filled with shoppers catching the latest deals and products, folks also had the opportunity to speak with select vendors outside. Other events include a horsemen show, woodcarving, and welding demos. The celebration runs until Saturday at 8pm.
