WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - Two military wives in Wausau are rising to the challenge. While they may not wear the uniform they feel the cost of military service. With grit and determination they decided to share their passion for baking with others around the city. Living by their own saying "respect the old and add in some new".
Another day, another shortcake.
"We have worked so hard to get here endless hours of brain storming, sleepless nights, early morning," said Hannah Reyes.
During the pandemic Covid-19 shut down many businesses, but for Hannah Reyes and Kathleen Regelman. They wanted to take a chance.
"We dreamed of a dream together of opening a bakery," said Kathleen Regelman
That dream became a reality in March 2021 with a bakery called Cup & Cake.
"We kind of grew that business quickly and have a bigger idea that we wanted to incorporate and realize that the space we were working in wasn’t going to function for well for us," said Hannah.
6 months later everything changed, after looking for a new home they noticed that Kreger’s Bakery in Wausau was available for sale.
"We kind of looked at each other and we were like woah that’s a dumb idea maybe we should do it.,"
This isn’t your average bakery though. It’s actually the oldest one in Wausau. Kathleen says that added some pressure.
"To take over the business that has existed and has been established for 60 years and run by the same people," said Kathleen. "So a cliental that is established might not want change and what we want to do in Wausau is shake things up and do something different, something big," she added.
Since taking over the business the new owners have added new baked goods and while keeping some favorites. Even though the dream just started the future looks “sweet” for the best friend duo.
"We are just kind of taking it baby steps little by little," said Hannah.
Hannah's and Kathleen's story caught the attention of FOX giving them an opportunity to appear on the reality tv show Crime Scene Kitchen. A cooking competition show where teams of bakers follow clues to figure out what to make.