STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WJFW) - The US Senior Open at SentryWorld Golf Course in Stevens Point drew athletes and fans from across the world.
Many more who couldn’t catch the action in person got to see it from the comfort of their own home, thanks to NBC’s telecast of the event over the past week.
Newswatch12 got an inside look on the operation.
“You think of a Green Bay Packer football game for example, you’ve got two teams one ball, one sport. We’ve got a hundred and fifty players, a hundred and fifty balls, a hundred and fifty scores," said hole announcer Mark Rolfing of NBC's GolfChannel.
NBC’s coverage of the US Senior Open uses miles of fiber-optic cable, 30 different cameras, and a crew of more than 100 people.
“It all comes into this room, and then it all goes out to you on that little monitor right there we call program," said producer Chris Maguire with NBC Sports.
Matching video to audio from multiple microphones is essential for whichever hole the is put on screen.
“So when they say right now, we’re going over to that green, and that is 9, then I open up the finger for nine green," said one of the audiomen on the team.
While Joe Martin directs camera shots, producer Chris Maguire is responsible for developing a storyline and showing the most important moments from across the course.
“We make an attempt to get to everything that’s important live, but inevitably that’s never the case. It’s just impossible to do, so we supplement that with tape machines. It’s almost as if they’re doing their own show back there and then we’re cherry picking from what they’ve produced and directed on their own to show you guys at home," said Maguire.
The talent on camera makes all of the hard work behind the scenes come to life.
“We have worked together all together so long, that I pretty much know what they’re going to do and where Dan Hicks will tell you that he follows the producer, there’s a lot of times I will tell you that the producer follows Dan Hicks.," said Rolfing.
For announcers, half of their brain is focused on the action and half listening to the producer in their ear.
“You need that producer telling you what’s going on, telling you where we’re going in the telecast, telling where we’re going with storylines, and just overall the feel of the whole show, so it’s just something you need to get used to. I’ve heard some announcers when they first get in the business, they’ll actually answer the producer. They’re like wait, don’t answer me, you’re on the air, one of those things, so it’s kind of funny," said lead play by play announcer Dan Hicks.
“The two most important things that I do as an announcer is to tell people something that they don’t know, like a player changed their grip, or changed their shaft, or they changed caddies, or something that they can’t see. What I need to do is be able to explain the emotions of players. The ups, the downs, what they’re thinking under pressure," said hole announcer and analyst Peter Jacobsen.
To make all of this hard work worthwhile, the announcer has to live in the moment.
“You can’t come up with lines, right. It’s too early. Which I think I’ve tried to adhere to that situation most of my career," said Hicks.
