RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops beating suddenly. Aspirus MedEvac Education Coordinator Shaun Piller, says there’s a number of factors that can cause it. "You can bleed out in a trauma you can go into cardiac arrest; you can have electro light imbalances; you can have a heart attack which is a thrombosis which is blocking your authorities," said Shaun Piller. According to the CDC, approximately 70 to 90 percent of individuals who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, die before reaching the hospital. "You need to do CPR to keep all of your vital organs alive and without that oxygen moving around everything dies," he said. "We all need oxygen and without that oxygen being circulated you die," said Piller. "The AED defibrillator is important you always don’t have access to that and that’s why CPR is important," he said.
If you see somebody experiencing cardiac arrest you need to act quickly and call 911, if you don’t see an AED nearby start applying pressure to their chest. "Worst case scenario if you don’t know what to do push hard and fast on someone’s chest and that will be sufficient until somebody arrives," said Piller. Piller recommends that everyone should learn how to do CPR because with a few chest compressions. You could save a life. "That’s not as a CPR instructor that’s because if I keel over, I hope somebody can help me," said Shaun. "I think everyone should learn CPR its not a bad thing to learn its not hard to learn and you never know if a loved one might need it," he added.
For more information on CPR and if you want to take a course you can visit The American Red Cross.
