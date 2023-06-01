RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Some courtrooms in the country don't allow the use of cameras and because of that a unique job uses art to capture the action in a courtroom. When you go into an art gallery you probably expect to see paintings or sculptures, but a new art exhibit here in ArtStart in Rhinelander tells the story of a career in the courtroom using court sketches.
"We are so excited; this is such an incredibly unique exhibition that we have the collection of Joel Hirschhorn it’s from his private collection," said Traci Stinebrink the communications and management manager at
Joel Hirschorn is considered one of America’s top criminal defense attorneys. During his high profile cases sketch artists captured the complex emotions in the courtroom in a short amount of time..
When a sketch artist walks into a court walks into a courtroom sometimes they have 15 minutes, they have 30 minutes to do these really incredible detailed and emotional sort of sketches and they have to it really fast," said Traci.
ArtStart will also allow guest to learn about the cases in addition to seeing the powerful sketches.
"He tells the story of where these pieces came from so in one gallery, you’re going to see this giant check and you’re going to see what’s up the check and then you read his narrative next to it and it tells this amazing story about that case so this piece is very educational to," she said.
Stinebrink hopes this exhibition will let people appreciate what sketch artists can really do with their eyes rather than technology.
"It’s sort of strange in our current society being in a space that you can’t necessarily record and these sketch artists bring that to life," said Traci.
The free summer exhibit will be available to the public until August 5th. Visit here for more information.