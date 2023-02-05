RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - For the past two weeks a familiar art exhibition returned to art start, and on Saturday people got to meet the artists behind the works. The annual "Free for Wall" exhibit, gave local artists around the Northwoods a chance to display their work in a professional setting. ArtStart Director Melinda Childs says the “Free for Wall” is a great opportunity for the participating artists. “I think when a lot of artists are making art, it is much as the process and the inspiration is important as well as being able to sure it with the public,” said Melinda Childs.
During Saturday's reception a few artists explained to us what creating art means to them Gwen Frederickson says the artwork displayed around the gallery inspires her to create more pieces. “I like to strictly use pallet knives and use a stick style of acrylic painting,” said Gwen Frederickson. “It’s very inspiring to create more so I can have more pieces to show off,” she added.
ArtStart's next exhibition will start this Thursday featuring work from students around the School District of Rhinelander.
