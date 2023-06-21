RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - Just a few years ago you would have seen a lot of empty storefronts in downtown Rhinelander. That's changed and many local leaders are looking to keep moving in a positive direction by investing in a new outdoor space.
ArtStart has a new mission to make downtown Rhinelander better with their Art Park project.
"An outdoor green space benefits our community greatly it gives the downtown space an area where they can host events, so it will draw people to the downtown," said Ashley Mclaughlin.
The Artpark will be located behind ArtStart. Thanks to a $42,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development, there will be drastic changes like adding picnic tables and public art. Ken Juon says their goal is simple.
"Make it a much more park like environment so not only you have an exhibition space but you will always have a park space for the community," said Ken Juon.
The park wont only be a place for families to come and relax, Rhinelander District 1 Alderperson Tom Barnett believes it will bring in guests from out of town.
"If you don’t have things like this you’re not going to get the tourism and Rhinelander is heavily on tourism dollars it also just beautifies the city and it makes people want to come here," said Tom Barnett.
While the mission may be another task added to Artstart’s plate McLaughlin says she’s ready for the challenge.
"We are very passionate people, artists are passionate, creators are passionate it’s going to happen," said Ashley.