WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - You're are never too old or too young to follow your dreams. Benjamin Nemcek isn’t your typical 18-year-old, instead of playing video games or preparing for college he decided to take different route.
"Got into aviation when somebody gave me ride in a C-Plane at a young age and kind of got hooked on it, but never had the money to pursue flight training," said Benjamin Nemcek.
When Ben finally decided to chase that dream, he did most of the flight training in Rhinelander and eventually earned his flight instructor rating. Now he's currently hosting classes at the Lakeland Airport.
“It basically has been my life 24/7 to get to where I am," said Benjamin. It’s nice when you get addicted to it, where you can spend your full time at it, cause the people who kind of do it part time usually take a little longer," he said. That’s fine, it just ends up taking a little more time and you end up spending a little more money because of that," said Ben.
So far, this summer has been busy with Nemcek averaging about four to six students every day including Cooper Nelson.
"Ben has shown himself to be pretty hardworking," said Cooper Nelson. "I went flying with him once very professional good guy, knows what he's doing up in the air great teacher really," he added.
Aviation is not an easy skill too master, but Cooper said having a young teacher like Ben, gives him hope that he can do it to.
"It’s very humbling for a lot of people to go up and be taught by a younger person and a very extraordinary crazy topic like aviation where there are so many things to be done," said Nelson.
Now that Ben’s dream is finally a reality, he will do whatever it takes to help future pilots soar to the sky with him as well.
"Everybody loves it," said Benjamin. It gets stressful at times, but we try to keep it fun," said Benjamin.
If you're interested in attending the flight school you can visit here.