WAUSAU, Wis (WJFW)- More than thirty fire fighters participated in an acquired structure burn on Saturday morning. Instructors from North Central Technical College (NTC), began the training day by briefing the fire fighters of the several different areas of the home and what they would encounter once inside.
NTC Fire Science faculty member, Dan Conrad said "(when) we look at structure fires, it's not just one department that shows up, it's multiple departments they all have to be able to work together and this gives them the chance to work together before there's an actual emergency." He went on to say that "doing acquired structure burns like this is the best training that a fire department can get because it mimics a real fire in a real house. It's not just a staged burn room or some prop that is at a school, so this is the best training that these departments can get."
The home used for the training was donated by a member of the Town of Wausau Fire Department. In total, thirty five people participated in the training, with the Easton Volunteer Fire Department serving as the host department.