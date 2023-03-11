Weather Alert

...PROLONGED PERIOD OF ACCUMULATING SNOW... .A prolonged snow event is expected as low pressure moves across the Great Lakes. Light to moderate snow is forecast to arrive late this afternoon or early evening, continue on Sunday, then come to an end from west to east on Monday. A narrow band of heavier snow is possible on Sunday, but there is still uncertainty where this band will set up. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 8 inches. Locally higher amounts will be possible depending on where a heavier snow band sets up on Sunday. * WHERE...Marathon, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, and Forest Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening to 4 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could become difficult as roads become snow-covered and slippery. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&