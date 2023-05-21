WOODRUFF, Wis. (WJFW) - You never know what could happen at any given moment. Which is why it's important to do training simulations. On Saturday, The Arbor Vitae Fire Department was out training on Muskee Mountain, preparing their Tech Rescue team for low angle rescues.
"Safety is the up-most importance, no different from anything else we trained for," said Mike Sipin.
On Saturday, members of the Arbor Vitae Fire Department took a trip to Muskee Mountain in Woodruff for a rope training session, because of the elevation it allows the training to be more realistic.
"It’s a 40 hour course that we are providing to our people to get a sense of some technical rescues skills to address some issues that had in the past," said Sipin.
A common issue like a car driving off the side of a rode Mike Sipin says their rope systems helps them carry patients up safety
"Makes it pretty difficult for four to six fire fighters or rescuers that carry a patient up in a basket, so we are using rope systems to one get us down safety and then two another type of a system to pull the patient and the rescuer back up to the top," said Mike.
Junior Cadet Lexi Morgan was one of the many fire fighters at the training session. She is making sure she is learning as much as she can.
"I can help grab stuff if they need anything, I will know what equipment they’re using and I can grab the equipment if needed. "So its really great to know what they’re doing and how they’re doing it," said Lexi Morgan.
There’s still a lot for Lexi to learn but she believes that learning important skills like these will payoff when the time comes.
"It’s a great experience and for even for young people like me it’s great even if you may not be able to do it know you might be able to do it in the future and it’s great, I love it," said Morgan.