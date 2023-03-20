ARBOR VITAE, Wis. (WJFW) - Smoke alarms are your early advance warning in the event of a house fire, since alarm sensors can wear out its recommended to replace them every 10 years. "Over the years perhaps just from sitting there accumulating dust the components ware out they die out they may not operate," said Mike Sipin. Mike Spin from the Arbor Vitae Fire Department says homeowners should check their smoke alarms even after putting in a fresh battery. “That's a gamble it’s a big gamble, we want to make sure that advance warning that’s your last resort once a fire starts," said Sipin.
According to a recent study by the national fire protection association. Deaths from a home fire are 55% higher when a smoke alarm doesn’t work or isn’t present. "Unfortunately, it is accurate and those numbers are probably even more accurate, because it’s encompassing the entire country in terms of the number of fires and the number of fires deaths related to that and also how these smoke detectors are if they’re operating," he added. When a smoke detector goes off, it can prevent a fire or even save a life. "It’s a very alarming number that something that we as the fire service and everybody has to do a better job of really promoting," said Mike. "At a bare minimum have a working smoke smoke detector because it can and will make a difference.
