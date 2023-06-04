ANTIGO, Wis. (WJFW) - A 41-year-old Antigo man is in police custody, and two kids are safe, after a standoff situation Saturday night and ending Sunday morning.
According to a press release from the Antigo Police Department, they were called to a home on Pierce Avenue at around 9 p.m. for a domestic dispute.
When they got there, authorities say a man barricaded himself in the home with two kids and threatened to shoot officers.
Tactical units rescued the children, however officials didn't say how.
Antigo Police Department would like to thank law enforcement partners, which include the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Antigo Fire Department, Antigo Street Department and City Gas for their assistance.
The investigation is still ongoing and there is no further information to be released at this time.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com