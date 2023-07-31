ANTIGO, Wis. (WJFW) - Underway in Antigo this summer is construction on a new municipal water tower. The current tower, which holds 150,000 gallons of water is nearing 95 years of service to Antigo, Mark Desotell, told Newswatch 12 that the $3.1 million dollar project will bring improvements to the water supply and a new shine to the community.
“We’re replacing that on-site with a 200,000 gallon capacity which is going to increase not only our fire protection ratings and the like,” said Mark Desotell, the city’s Director of Administrative Services, “but it’s also going to help us obviously store additional treated water.”
The new tower will bring a modern approach to an antiquated water tower system, including anti-corrosion methods Desotell says weren’t previously available.
“Modern technology will add things like cathodic protection which wasn’t available when this was built in the early 30s,” said Desotell. “It’s just come time, it’s served its useful life.”
Desotell said that along with the increased water supply, the $3.1 million dollar replacement will also offer a refreshing glimpse at Antigo’s City Spirit.
“Our north tower has the city of Antigo depicted on it. This one, going to have a combination, we believe in the end it’ll be our mascot for our high school football team, the Red Robin, and a city identifier for Antigo as well.”
Desotell said the tower should be fully in service by the late summer of next year. Antigo, however, will remain on the old water tower until it’s replacement is fully tested and operational.