LAND O' LAKES, Wis. (WJFW) - The popular Three Bear Dog Sled Races kicked off this weekend. This event has been going on in the Northwoods for 43 years... That's a long time. It attracts people from all ages around Wisconsin to compete against the some of best dog mushers in the state. However organizer, Peter Schindelholz says this year things are a little bit different. "This year there is 80+ entrants years prior we have only had 60 we had one of the best trails we ever had its really nice there’s good snow and a lot of people came to race," said Peter Schindelholz.
Nina Baum takes pride in training her dogs for these competitions.. she says being out there is amazing. "Just being out there with your dog, working as a team, seeing how all that training and practice comes together and you get to access that and rank that against everybody else that does the same thing," said Niina Baum. If you missed today's event don't worry, because races will continue tomorrow at 9 AM at the Town Hall.
