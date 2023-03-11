RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - A celebration of all things Irish took place in Downtown Rhinelander this afternoon, with the St. Patrick’s day parade. The annual event has been a staple in the community for the last 14 years. Taking place on the Saturday before St. Patrick's day to remind folks that spring is slowly approaching. Organizer, Tim Phelan says that despite the cold weather, many still came out to brown street. “Looking down the street we got a pretty good crowd for being this cold, but we always make the best of it and it’s a sign of spring everybody needs to get out and have some fun,” said Tim Phelan.
Around 50 floats were in this years' parade featuring familiar faces including CT’S Deli's and the Pine Lake Fire Department. Tim says the parade also gives a boost to downtown businesses. The bars downtown have a really good day they make a lot of extra money for this time of the year and people like me look forward to coming out and having some fun. The organizing group hopes that in the coming years they can make it even bigger and better.
