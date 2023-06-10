RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The second Saturday of June means one thing in Oneida County The Rhinelander Car Show. This event has been going on for 25 years. The car show brings hundreds of spectators to Rhinelander to check out the sweet rides.
The main purpose to bring the car enthusiasts together and learn about all thing cars. Linda Krebsbach one of the event organizers says the weather was amazing.
"They are pretty excited because we ordered 73 degrees from Geoff Weller and it looks like that’s what we got," said Linda Krebsbach. "We got a lot of people who decided that they’re going to come or not soon as the sun came out, we got people who didn’t have a registration and we got them in," said Linda.
The car show featured 126 different cars, from vintage vehicles to even a rare Lamborghini. Dick Jennejohn the co-chair of the car show says theres a lot to offer.
"They are looking at all of these beautiful cars that are sitting around and they’re either thinking that they wish they had one or they do have one that’s sitting at home and thinking maybe next year I should bring that car down there and put it on display like the rest of them," said Dick Jennejohn.
Spectators had the opportunity to choose their favorite car, and 25 people went home with a cool trophy.
