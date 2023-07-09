PINE LAKE, Wis. (WJFW) - Summers are sometimes quite hot. The best way to cool down is probably with a nice cold drink with ice, but what about 140 thousand pounds of ice? The Pine Lake Fire Department week long annual ice fundraiser came to an on Sunday.
“It’s been so busy but it's so fun but it goes fast," said Terry Cinko the Pine Lake Fire Department Ice Queen.
For the last 12 years the Pine Lake Fire Department has been selling 20 pound bags of ice to tens and thousands of people that visit the area, for arguably the two biggest events in a week span, July 4th and Hodag Country Festival.
“Somebody said something about ice in the past and we all said lets do it and we got on board," said Cinko.
The fundraiser is a huge event for the fire department. It raises close to 40,000 dollar year after year. Chief Brain Gehrig says this helps the department purchase new equipment.
“Every dollar that we raise to help support the fire department is a little bit less that we have to do to depend on the tax payers in our areas to support the fire department," said Chief Brian Gehrig. "So we have a lot of man hours invested in our fundraising program and to support that cause," he added.
With the help from Trigs, last year they were able to sell 140 thousand pounds bags of ice. While the week long fundraiser may be over, he Pine Lake Fire Department is thankful for everyone’s support.
"It's a crazy number last year was a very good year for us," he said. "Our sales grew aimlessly and we're on track this year to do the same thing," said Chief Gehrig.
The Pine Lake Fire Department is hoping to be able to update a UTV that's capable of fighting wildland fires.