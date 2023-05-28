TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WJFW) - If you were in Tomahawk on Sunday you may have noticed that the city looked a little different. That's because the annual Main Street Memories Car Show was back in action.
This event is a tradition that started years ago by a local car club in Tomahawk and Main Street took it over and never looked back. For 29 years car enthusiasts from all over the Northwoods show up to check out the cars on the streets of Tomahawk..
Tomahawk Mainstreet Executive Director, Jennifer Turkiewicz says there is something for everyone.
"We are getting a lot of good feedback, a lot of people are having a good time there are so many cars that are down here every color, every make, every model shape you want we got dinosaurs you name it and we got it down here it’s fantastic," said Jennifer Turkiewicz.
This year over 300 cars were displayed on the streets which is set a new record. People like Daniel Barkholtz says people enjoy seeing his Jurassic Park Cars.
"I come out to Tomahawk every year to the annual car show it’s a great event a lot of people come out the kids come out and swarms and they just love these cars they’re huge fans of dinosaurs, so it’s really easily to appeal to them and really get to smile and it’s great to see kids smile," said Daniel Barkholtz.
Turkiewicz says she is happy to be able to host great events like this to the community.
Submit story ideas to mqawee@wjfw.com