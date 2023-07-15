MINOCQUA, Wis. (WJFW) - For 54 years the Gem & Mineral Show has been providing collectors a sanctuary to go to every July in Minocqua. This event is hosted by the Lakeland Gem and Mineral Club.
This club was founded in 1964 and their mission is to promote general interest in the planet that we live in focusing on geology. Show chairman, Daniel Erickson says they have been busy this weekend.
"People that come in here are looking for a variety of mineral specimens and there is two different types of people some that are coming in to shop and some who are coming in to learn," said Daniel Erickson.
During the two day stretch over one thousand people were in and out of Lakeland Union High School. Getting the opportunity to look at gems, fossils and much more. Scot Schmdit a vendor all the way from Oshkosh believes there is something for everyone.
"There is a bunch of different things, jewelry for people that like jewelry there are specimen like what have for people that like to put it on their shelves there's polish stuff if you can name it and it came from a rock people are here selling it and people are here enjoying it to," said Scot Schmdit.
For more information about Lakeland Gem & Mineral Club you can visit here.
