MERRILL, Wis. The annual Children's Festival returned to Merrill. This event has been in action for nearly 15 years with the main purpose of showing what the community has to offer. Recreational manager Dawn Smith says she's happy about the turnout. We thought with the snow there will be a little slower actually we had a line when we opened the door this morning and it hasn’t stop since so it’s been a great turnout. Families had the chance to interact with many different organizations in the Merrill Area. Participating in many activities and crafts.. Smith says there's something for everyone.
"This is our big kickoff to our summer playground program so people are able to come in sign their kids up for the program and a lot of other places," said Smith. "Merrill Soccer is here, Merrill Ice Reflections there are so many vendors that have things to offer for the kids," she added.
