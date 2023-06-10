RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The Annual Art Show in Rhinelander took place on Saturday in Rhinelander. This event is usually is held at the courthouse on Oneida Avenue, but the roads are currently closed. However that did not stop hundreds of people from showing up to see what the community has to offer.
Rachel Boehlen from the Rhinelander Area Chamber Of Commerce, says being at Hodag Park this year allowed them to try new things.
"It’s just great we added a bounce house this year we have a lake view and a breeze off the lake and we got the community band and the new Amphitheatre," said Rachel Boehlen. It's great to just take advantage and use some of the facilities we never had before," said Rachel.
The park was filled with 70 vendors from all over Wisconsin Attracting crafters like Rob Papavich who drove 3 hours away from Richmond but he is no stranger to the Northwoods.
"Every time we come up here it’s always good couple of weeks ago we were in Eagle River for their memorial day show so a lot of people from Rhinelander were up there they recognized us from last year so it’s a great time," said Rob Papavich.
Organizers were pleased with the event and was happy people were able to come out and have a good time.
