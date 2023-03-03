WAUSAU, Wis. (WJFW) - This March the Red Cross of Wisconsin is honoring those who make its mission possible during the 80th annual American Red Cross Month celebration. It's a national tradition that began in 1943 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first Red Cross Month proclamation. Kathryn Halvorsen, the Executive Director of the North Central Chapter-Red Cross says they're always there to help when times get tough. "Every day a disaster happens whether its big or small, the work of the Red Cross is helping to bring that urgent relief to those who need it most during the darkest days of their lives," said Kathryn Halvorsen.
Every two seconds someone in the U-S needs blood. It is essential for surgeries cancer treatment chronic illnesses, and traumatic injuries. "Every dollar, every blood donation, every volunteer is helping to save lives," said Kathryn. "You never know when a disaster is going to strike and you want those services to be there for you, our mission wouldn’t be possible without the generous donors and volunteers that we have," said Halvorsen.
"The American Red Cross is always trying to boost their board of directors' positions, and other committee roles to help with support for armed forces, families, disaster response, blood collection and community leadership," said Kathryn. "The board positions are not a huge commitment, but you can make a huge difference by improving the Red Cross' line of services to the community," she added.
For more information on how to help you can visit The American Red Cross.
